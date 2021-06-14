NALP’s Landscapes 2021 conference registration opens

Set to run concurrently with the GIE+EXPO in Louisville from Oct. 19-22, registration for the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Landscapes 2021 conference is open. The event will take place at the Omni Louisville Hotel and Kentucky Expo Center.

The education lineup includes nearly 30 sessions from industry experts to remove the guesswork from running landscape maintenance, design/build, lawn care or irrigation businesses.

Sessions delivered by industry experts and company owners share real-world examples and strategies for sales and marketing, company growth, recruiting, team development, measuring ROI, management strategies, growing client bases and new technologies.

Peer learning during specialty-focused roundtables, the Breakfast with Champions and multiple networking events will be back for 2021, as will the invitation-only CEO Forum to connect CEO and decision makers.

“Landscapes 2021 provides the essential education that landscape and lawn care CEOs, decision-makers, and key team members need to improve their sales, operations, and ultimately the bottom line,” NALP CEO Britt Wood said.

The education sessions are approved for Landscape Industry Certified CEU’s at 1 per hour of instruction attended. Lead partners include John Deere (Platinum Partner), Caterpillar (Gold Partner) and Bayer (Silver Partner).

Registration includes approximately 30 education sessions, specialty roundtables, networking receptions and admission to GIE+EXPO. Attendees will receive information to book hotel rooms at the Omni Louisville Hotel or Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel after registering for the conference.