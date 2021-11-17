NALP’s Leaders Forum heads to Arizona

The National Association of Landscape Professionals‘ (NALP) Leaders Forum, an executive-level education and networking event, will be held at The Arizona Biltmore, Jan. 19-22.

Leaders Forum brings together landscape and lawn care CEOs and executives for leadership education, networking and peer learning.

The event will feature case studies and explorations in leadership and team-building strategies that foster happier and more successful teams. Interactive sessions will be led by experts Sean Martin, associate professor of management at University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, and Eric Karpinski, management consultant, venture capitalist and author of Put Happiness to Work: 7 Strategies to Elevate Engagement for Optimal Performance.

Interactive sessions are designed to help attendees reflect on their leadership style and learn to create a happier, more innovative and engaged team.

Leaders Forum also includes a variety of exclusive structured and unstructured networking opportunities. In addition, attendees are encouraged to bring key staff members to experience leadership development at a relaxed pace that allows for innovative thinking.

“The Arizona Biltmore is a stunning and easily accessible location, so we expect the conference to sell out quickly with such powerful leadership development education and stellar networking opportunities on tap,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO.

Leaders Forum is approved for Landscape Industry Certified recertification at one continuing education unit per hour of instruction attended.