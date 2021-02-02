NALP’s National Collegiate Landscape Competition is virtual

The National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) National Collegiate Landscape Competition (NCLC)is virtual, running March 15-19.

For more than 40 years, the event has showcased the skills of college and university landscape and horticulture students in the U.S. and Canada, bringing them together with companies that are actively recruiting future employees, and this year is no different.

This year’s event will host 20 “challenge” events, 17 educational workshops, a career fair and career development opportunities.

“We are truly excited about the innovative, flexible and robust NCLC event that our partners and schools are working with us to build,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “We couldn’t do it without the support of all the industry manufacturers and sponsors who’ve made it possible to hold challenge events and provide career opportunities this year for hundreds of top college landscape students.”

NALP said more than two-thirds of the regular annual competitive events have been adapted to online versions called “challenges,” in which students will receive individual scores.

The Career Fair has also gotten a virtual overhaul. Companies can showcase themselves in the easy-to-use event platform and book one-on-one interview appointments to meet students individually when it is most convenient, or companies can host sessions with groups of students together.