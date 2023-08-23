National Association of Landscape Professionals CEO Britt Wood previews this year’s Elevate

Britt Wood joins LM‘s Christina Herrick to discuss the upcoming Elevate show at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center in Dallas. Learn what changes have been made to build on the momentum of last year’s inaugural event.
Christina Herrick is the editor of Landscape Management magazine. Known for her immersive approach to travel from coast to coast in her previous stint as senior editor of American Fruit Grower Magazine, she uses social media (Twitter/Instagram @EditorHerrick) to share her experiences on the road with her audience. Herrick has a degree in journalism from Ohio Northern University. She can be reached at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net.
