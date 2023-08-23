Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


National Association of Landscape Professionals CEO Britt Wood previews this year’s Elevate

August 23, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Screencap: LM Staff

Britt Wood joins LM‘s Christina Herrick to discuss the upcoming Elevate show at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center in Dallas. Learn what changes have been made to build on the momentum of last year’s inaugural event.

See more about this year’s Elevate.

Related Articles

Seth’s Corner: Hip hoppin’ into the August issue of Landscape Management
The Big One: Rocky Mountain paradise
Seth’s Cut: We’re ready for a repeat at Elevate
LM Gallery: August 2023
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Video
Christina Herrick

About the Author:

Christina Herrick is the editor of Landscape Management magazine. Known for her immersive approach to travel from coast to coast in her previous stint as senior editor of American Fruit Grower Magazine, she uses social media (Twitter/Instagram @EditorHerrick) to share her experiences on the road with her audience. Herrick has a degree in journalism from Ohio Northern University. She can be reached at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment