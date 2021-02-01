National Association of Landscape Professionals: Landscape Management Certificate Courses

NALP’s new online education platform is here! This certificate program features three courses, which can be taken individually or together. The modules cover hardscape and plant installation, maintenance, irrigation, and more. It’s an easy flexible, way for landscape technicians to advance their skills. The courses are built for individual, self-paced study, however you can also choose to register multiple team members and amplify the benefit to your business by having team members learn together from the same expert playbook. An added bonus— these courses prepare landscape technicians for the Landscape Industry Certified Exterior Technician exam.

