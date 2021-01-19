NaturaLawn adds 2 franchise locations

NaturaLawn of America has opened two new franchise locations. The company has expanded service to customers to New Hampshire and Mississippi.

New franchise owners, Diego Antonio from New Hampshire and Justin Sapp from Mississippi, have joined the NaturaLawn of America franchise system for the 2021 season.

Antonio is a proud father with an ongoing desire to grow and improve to provide his family what they deserve. From a young age, farming and agronomy have been topics of interest for Diego, driving his care for the environment. Antonio started mowing lawns part time in 2016 and then realized he enjoyed working outdoors.

“We are excited to service the Manchester community,” Antonio said. “Today’s homeowners are looking at how they can have a beautiful lawn while using fewer chemicals and pesticides than other lawn care companies.”

A Tupelo, Miss., native, Sapp recently moved back to Mississippi. Sapp has always dreamed of being a business owner. When he found NaturaLawn of America’s franchise opportunities, he was interested in the company’s unique approach to lawn care and methods.

“We are proud to offer an effective, safer alternative for our neighbor’s families and pets, as well as the environment,” Sapp said. “This is why we decided to bring NaturaLawn of America to our area.”

Phil Catron, president and founder of NaturaLawn of America, welcomes the new franchise owners.

“Our company owes its success to our dedicated franchisees, employees, excellent proprietary product line and high service standards,” he said. “We are proud to welcome Mr. Antonio and Mr. Sapp to our extended family.”

Headquartered in Frederick, Md., NaturaLawn of America is a national lawn care franchise system with 34 owners holding 92 licenses and servicing more than 115,000 customers in 26 states and the District of Columbia.