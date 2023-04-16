NaturaLawn expands in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan

No. 22 on the 2022 LM150 list, NaturaLawn adds franchises in Jacksonville, N.C., Pittsburgh-South, Pa., and Traverse City, Mich.

William Atwell and Chase Atwell will operate the Jacksonville, N.C. Franchise. William Atwell brings more than 18 years of experience as an owner of a landscaping business.

Andrew Allen and Jonathan Cwyar will helm the Pittsburgh-South, Pa., franchise. Allen has more than 9 years of experience as a NaturaLawn technician. Cwyar held a previous corporate role as a controller.

Daniel Vandock will run the Traverse City, Mich., franchise. Previously he owned his own landscaping business.

“We’re thrilled to have such strong leadership at these three franchise locations. Our company owes its success to our dedicated franchisees, employees, excellent proprietary product line, and high service standards,” said Phil Catron, president and founder of NaturaLawn of America.