NaturaLawn now accepting applications for The Dan Scholarship Award

NaturaLawn of America is currently accepting applications for The Dan Collins Scholarship Award for the 2021 school year. This is the third year the award will be offered to students throughout the U.S.

The award was established in memory of Dan Collins, a franchise owner who passed away from cancer in 2005. Collins was known for giving his best to others. He always had a funny story to share, an encouraging word for his fellow owners and a big heart, according to the company. The NaturaLawn of America franchise system created the scholarship to help students with the cost of their higher education.

The scholarship will award three one-time stipends to the winning students to be used toward their college education. The first-place winner will receive $4,000. Second place will receive $1,000, and third place will receive $500.

To enter, students will be required to submit two essays, along with proof of enrollment in a high school, college or university. Application submissions to The Dan Collins Scholarship Award (including all essays, letters of recommendation, transcripts, etc.) should be postmarked no later than May 15.

In addition to the completed application and a possible interview with NaturaLawn of America management, the following criteria will be considered during the decision process:

The applicant should be a current high school senior or enrolled as a full-time student in a two-year associate degree or four-year bachelor degree college/university program.

Submission of a transcript showing a high school or current college/university GPA level of at least 2.5.

A one-page essay explaining why you should receive this award.

A one-page essay recounting how you may use your degree and knowledge gained from your education.

Up to three letters of recommendation.

Preference may be given to NaturaLawn employee’s children.

Preference may be given to students enrolled in or with experience in the field of turfgrass management.

The winning students will be announced on NaturaLawn of America’s social channels and notified by email.

To apply, please visit here.