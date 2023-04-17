New 116-horsepower large compact track loader introduced by Develon

Develon adds a new DTL35 compact track loader, the latest addition to the company’s lineup of compact construction equipment.

The company said the 116-horsepower compact track loader is its first entry in this product category for the North American construction market.

“Last year, we introduced our own line of mini excavators and our company’s first dozer,” Thomas Lee, director of product management at Develon. “These popular earthmoving machines help our dealers provide a more robust line of Develon heavy and compact construction equipment to our customers.”

The Develon DTL35 will come standard with a torsion suspension system that provides additional stability with lifting and carrying loads.

Develon said its compatible attachments will work on this compact track loader.

A high-flow auxiliary hydraulic system of up to 40 gallons per minute is an option for the DTL355 and provides enhanced performance with attachments such as forestry cutters and more.

A standard rearview camera gives operators better visibility of the attachment in use and the operator’s surroundings. Operators can add an optional 360-degree all-around view monitoring camera system.

DTL35 compact track loader specs: