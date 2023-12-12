New app from Landscape Management Network offers users new job-tracking platform

Landscape Management Network (LMN) recently launched LMN Crew, a new job-tracking platform app available in Spanish or English The company says LMN Crew allows landscape teams to get jobs done efficiently.

Available for download on any smartphone app store, it connects with LMN to drive accountability and productivity, while providing insights to business owners, according to LMN.

“Setting our crews up for success and still knowing what was going on in the field when I couldn’t be there was one of my biggest barriers to growth. That’s why we built Crew,” said LMN CEO and founder Mark Bradley. “This is just the beginning for Crew as well, stay tuned for even more features to roll out each month as we continue to improve and develop this industry-leading platform.”

Key features of LMN Crew include:

View schedules, routes and jobs while tracking task progress and crew performance.

Provide your teams with everything they need to complete jobs including instructions, notes, files, individualized feedback and more.

View a complete history of work on a specific job across all of your teams and receive real-time updates.

Easy access to important files and photos about each job.

Real-time Job Costing – Track the hours, cost of materials and equipment usage for accurate job costing and billing.

For more information about LMN and the new app, visit here.