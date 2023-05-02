New commercial mower coming for market from Husqvarna

Husqvarna debuts its new Z560LS zero-turn mower.

According to Husqvarna, the mower will have a 6-inch-deep, 60-inch high-performance cutting deck and a 10-gauge fabricated structure with 10-inch diameter blade and a 12-gallon fuel capacity with an LED gauge.

The Z560LS features a 38.5 horsepower Kawasaki FX1000 EFI engine and when combined with the ZT-5400 drive system, the mower can reach ground speeds of up to 12 mph.

Operator features include a full suspension seat, automatic park brake and hands-free deck lift system.

“The new Z560LS is an example of Husqvarna’s commitment to understanding and delivering on commercial landscapers’ distinctive needs,” Carlos Haddad, Husqvarna’s vice president of North America, professional products, said. “It is designed to ensure landscapers have the power and comfort to work all day.”