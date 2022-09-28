New compact track loader, skid-steer loader from Bobcat offer increased power and comfort

Bobcat recently revealed two new models, the T86 compact track loader and S86 skid-steer loader. The new compact loaders offer three hydraulic flow options and a power management system that distributes power more efficiently on loaders equipped with high-flow and super-flow hydraulics, according to the company.

“We’re expanding our equipment lineup to support our customers’ most challenging jobs,” said Jorge De Hoyos, senior product manager for loaders for Bobcat. “With these compact loaders delivering more usable engine and hydraulic horsepower than ever before, we are empowering customers to accomplish even more.”

The three hydraulic flow options are:

Standard Flow (23.0 gpm, 3,500 psi) (Standard): Select standard flow to operate attachments that require lower hydraulic horsepower.

High Flow (36.6 gpm, 3,500 psi) (Optional): This system provides additional hydraulic power to boost attachment production such as the Bobcat flail cutter, trencher, planer and stump grinder.

Super Flow (42 gpm, 4,061 psi) (Optional): Operators can tackle the most demanding attachment applications, including pavement milling and clearing trees and heavy brush, with attachments designed specifically for super-flow hydraulics.

The T86 and S86 can power a wide variety of attachments including those specifically designed for super-flow hydraulics such as super-flow snow blowers, cold planers and forestry drum mulchers. Several attachments require control of more than one function, and Bobcat’s small, seven-pin attachment harness activates power and fingertip control functions while eliminating the need for the mechanical relays used on other loaders.

The triple-flange, rear idler and optional five-link torsion suspension undercarriage reduce vibration. Additional comfort features include a roomy cab, a heated air-ride seat, automatic heat and air conditioning, ergonomic controls, innovative displays and options.

Bobcat said it boosted the horsepower for the T86 and S86 while optimizing machine weight. The result is greater lifting capacity, breakout forces and leading maneuverability for fast cycle times.

Three workgroup response settings allow operators to adjust the joystick sensitivity of lift and tilt functions to match operation preference with the demands of the job. Users can adjust between slower and smooth movements for precision operations, as well as faster lift and tilt functions for applications that require more speed.

Additional highlights of the Bobcat T86 compact track loader and S86 skid-steer loader include: