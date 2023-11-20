New engine option introduced for Billy Goat sod cutter lineup

Billy Goat, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, revealed the new 200 cc Kohler Command Pro CV200 engine option on its 18- and 24-inch sod cutters.

Billy Goat’s Hydro-Drive Sod Cutters now offer users the choice of Kohler’s 9.5 foot-pounds of torque output. The engine’s accu-fill fuel tank’s 45 percent larger angled fuel neck makes fueling-up easier with less spilling. The company said the new engine’s consistent-cut technology maintains engine speed for a cleaner cutting experience.

Cast-iron cylinder liners add durability and engine protection, while a cyclonic air filter offers extended replacement intervals offering reduced maintenance for more time cutting and less time servicing.

Billy Goat’s Hydro-Drive Sod Cutters feature intuitive controls, variable ground speeds (forward & reverse) and easy setup and operation, both units are the perfect choice for landscape, hardscape, irrigation projects and more. Billy Goat will also offer the units in 5.5 gross hp Honda power for the 18-inch and 6.5 gross hp Honda power for the 24-inch sod cutters.