New event at Equip Exposition offers opportunities for women to connect and grow their network

Equip Exposition said about 20 percent of the more than 25,000 attendees and exhibitors who attend its event are women. This year the show, offers an inaugural Women’s Leadership Reception to help women to connect at the event and build their industry network.

“Women are a key demographic in the landscape contracting and outdoor power equipment industries. It made sense to create programming that serves them,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition.

SiteOne and Belgard will sponsor the event on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 5-6:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

“By partnering with OPEI, we hope to continue advocating for female growth within the industry and encourage Equip and HNA attendees to take advantage of SiteOne career growth tools like our annual WIGI Conference and Women in the Green Growing community groups,” said Christina Moore, director of events at SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Whether registered as exhibitors, landscape contractors, distributors or dealers all women attendees may participate in the reception. Attendees must RSVP to attend when they register. After the reception, Equip Expo will provide shuttle transportation from the KEC to the KFC Yum! Center for the concerts by Third Eye Blind and Dylan Scott that evening.

“Events like this are important for supporting female colleagues and peers in the outdoor building products industry while encouraging more women to enter this exciting, challenging and diverse field,” Jenny Nail, chief revenue officer, Oldcastle APG, added,

Follow this link for a 50 percent discount on early bird Equip registration.