New feature from Jobber allows users to track their team’s time accurately

Operations management software provider Jobber launched location timers, a new feature that uses geo-fencing technology to automatically and accurately track employee time on job sites. Jobber said this new feature will help reduce manual work for landscaping and tree care business owners.

Jobber’s location timers feature provides businesses with two modes to fit their needs:

Automatic mode automatically starts and stops the timer in the Jobber app when the service pro arrives and leaves a client’s property.

automatically starts and stops the timer in the Jobber app when the service pro arrives and leaves a client’s property. Reminder mode sends a push notification when the service pro is near a client’s property. When they’re ready, they can start or stop the timer with just a tap.

“Because of our busy schedules, my team often forgets to clock in and out of jobs, which leaves me carving time out of my day to ensure that their time entries are accurate,” said Dylan Bamberger of Plantscapers. “With Jobber’s location timers, now I just look at our timesheets for unusual discrepancies, saving me hours during the week and helping me get through payroll quicker. Plus, I get more accurate data so I can schedule jobs and plan my team’s routes more effectively in less time.”

Location timers join a suite of recently released Jobber features designed to help service pros streamline operations, win more work and generate more revenue. Jobber’s new job costing feature helps service pros maximize profitability while the online booking and drive-time features help them book more work with less effort while minimizing drive-time between appointments.

“Tracking your time at a job with accuracy allows home service pros to quickly and easily understand how to price work, schedule crews, and make critical operational decisions,” says Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “Removing the burden of manually tracking time at a job leaves more time to optimize operations and win more work.”

The location timers feature is available to Jobber customers on the Grow membership plan. To learn more, visit here.