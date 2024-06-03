New Holland Construction adds to small articulate loader portfolio

Two new telescopic reach models are joining the New Holland Construction small articulated loader (SAL) lineup, the ML35T and ML50T. These models have been designed to give operators additional reach and hinge pin height when loading or moving materials is required.

“The new ML35T and ML50T SALs enable owners and operators to accomplish more while delivering reliability and performance when it matters most on the job site,” said Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “With impressive telescopic reach, industry-leading hinge pin height and a range of top-notch features, these models are the real deal for simplifying complex tasks and achieving project milestones faster.”

With their compact design, low ground clearance and balanced weight distribution, the machines allow operators to navigate tight spaces and minimize ground disturbances.

The telescopic boom design of the ML35T and ML50T models allows operators to retract and extend to better handle jobs with various height needs. Operators also benefit from the telescopic boom’s ability to maneuver and handle materials at elevated heights. Both models feature a hinge pin height of around 170 inches.

Equipped with a Stage V certified engine, diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and diesel particulate filter (DPF), the ML35T and ML50T SALs deliver maximum performance and fuel efficiency with 65 hp and 74 hp, respectively. With an ISO standard attachment coupler, these SALs connect with an array of attachments, from sweepers to snowblowers. Customers and operators will find these new pieces of equipment well-suited for tasks like loading trucks, handling feed or materials, stacking pallets and more.

Safety features of the ML35T and ML50T SAL models include ROPS (Roll-Over Protective Structure) and FOPS (Falling Object Protective Structure) certification. Strategically placed exterior safety features are also included, like backup alarms, rotating beacons, road light kits and LED lights.

The rear articulation design also contributes to greater cab stability with the inclusion of a zero-cab swing. The ML50T offers a front oscillation joint that allows the front axle to move up and down independently from the rear axle. This enhances stability by keeping all four wheels in contact with the ground even on uneven terrain.

“Our customers and their operators spend a considerable amount of time in these machines. With the new ML35T and ML50T SALs, we’re going above and beyond to elevate the machine experience, so operators can tackle jobs safely and comfortably,” Kakareka said.

These two models will be available at New Holland Construction dealerships across North America beginning June 1.