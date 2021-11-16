New Holland Construction releases economy class loader backhoe

New Holland Construction recently launched its B75D Loader Backhoe equipped with 74 gross hp, over 18 feet of maximum digging depth and standard 4WD.

“Adding the economy level B75D loader backhoe is the new solution for diverse operations,” says Ryan Anderson, construction product marketing manager, New Holland North America. “Its high-performing lift capacity, comfortable operator’s platform and outstanding digging depth will increase productivity in a wide range of work. The B75D is fit for operations needing something a bit smaller, but still looking for competitive and productive power.”

The B75D offers fuel-efficient power with the 74-hp, the 3.4-liter FPT engine that features a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) for faster response times. Additionally, the B75D requires no fluids to add or diesel particulate filters to replace which allows simplified maintenance to the operator.

According to the company, the standard 4WD and a power shuttle synchromesh transmission with four forward and four reverse gears give the operator complete control in nearly any job or terrain.

The operator environment of the B75D keeps safety at the forefront with a ROPS/FOPS certified canopy. While four front and two rear halogen work lights keep the operation running into the night.