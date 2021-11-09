New Holland Construction releases their largest and most powerful compact track loader

New Holland Construction has added to its compact track loader offering with an all-new model, the C362. The C362 is the company’s largest and most powerful compact track loader with 114 gross hp, a rated operating capacity of 6,200 lbs. and a breakout force of 12,900 lbs.

“New Holland has never built a loader — wheel or track — this large or powerful, or with so much capacity as the new C362 compact track loader,” says Tyler Mills, director of New Holland Construction. “Customers can do more and operate longer thanks to the C362’s power, strength, and stability.”

The C362’s new frame design features a heavy-duty steel rear door and rear hood. Bucket cylinders are mounted on the front of the boom arms to increase ingress clearance and add even more pounds of bucket breakout force.

The patented New Holland Super Boom vertical lift design optimizes the C362 for lift-and-carry operations offering greater dump reach and height. Full 360-degree visibility comes with the C362’s low-profile Super Boom arm and shoulder design, an integrated rear camera and new LED front work lights. Operators can see even more with the C362’s large glass door, lower front-door threshold and a see-through area on the cab roof.

According to the company, the undercarriage design eases cleanout, reduces noise and increases durability. It also provides an extended track life and smoother ride due to the steel-embedded tracks rolling on the rubber instead of steel.

The in-cab 8-inch LCD display gives operators a quick look at engine settings and performance information. The EZ EH custom screen settings allow for easy navigation and quick operation adjustments. The display also provides greater visibility to the rear of the loader for an efficient, safer operation.

The C362 is also built with electro-hydraulic controls featuring multiple speed and sensitivity settings, including creep mode and automatic straight-line tracking. Creep mode, a slow-speed option, gives the operator greater control for slow-speed operations such as trenching and cold-planing with speed thresholds of one to 100 increments. Automatic straight-line tracking improves productivity and precision as it keeps a straight working and traveling path in uneven terrain.

The C362 also allows for easy access to the engine. The rear door and hood provide quick service entry for daily and periodic maintenance. All major service points can be accessed by tilting the cab forward.