New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association trade show to be held February 28

The event offers contractors from the tri-state area networking opportunities and a look at the latest industry advancements.

The New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA)‘s Landscape New Jersey trade show and conference will take place on February 28. The exclusive event will be held at Meadowlands Expo Center, bringing together landscaping contractors from across the tri-state area, including N.J., N.Y., Pa. and beyond.

Landscape New Jersey, in its 47th year, offers independent contractors and exhibitors to delve into the latest trends, innovations, products, services and technologies, as well as educational opportunities within the landscaping industry.

The event allows professionals a networking opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, establish valuable partnerships and gain insights into industry best practices.

“We are thrilled to host Landscape New Jersey an event that goes beyond the traditional trade show format. It’s a comprehensive experience designed to empower landscape and hardscape contractors, along with the horticulture industry with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Gail Woolcott, executive director for NJLCA.

Highlights of the event include:

Educational workshops to share insights and expert advice with attendees.

Product showcases will explore a variety of landscaping products and services from leading exhibitors.

Networking opportunities allow guests to connect with fellow professionals to expand their professional network.

For more information and to register, visit here.