New lightweight pants from Arborwear offer a new option for chainsaw protection

June 29, 2022 -  By
According to the company, the new chainsaw pants meet, comply with and exceed safety standards in both US and Canada. (Photo: Arborwear)

Arborwear revealed a new line of chainsaw protection called Dogwood Chainsaw Pants. The new pants weigh less than two pounds and were designed for hot weather.

Lightweight 5.2 oz stretch nylon fabric features temperature-regulating technology and blocking protection and the GeoCool lining and oversized mesh vents on the back of the legs offer additional cooling power. LockSnaps on the center front closure snap into place and stay put for a secure fit. According to the company, the new pants are the only chainsaw protective line that are offered in waist and inseam lengths to ensure the best fit possible. Dogwoods are also made in either calf-wrap coverage or front only, apron style.

The Dogwood Chainsaw Pants are available for purchase here or by calling Arborwear’s customer service. The pants will be available to ship in mid-July.

