New mini excavators from Yanmar offer enhanced comfort

Yanmar Compact Equipment introduces a new generation of its ViO17 and ViO25 mini excavators which include upgrades for operator comfort.

The company said the ViO17-1E is best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects. Yanmar adds power and size to its ViO25-6B for projects including building maintenance, irrigation, plumbing pipeline and more.

“Operators will appreciate the upgraded features in these new generation models,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “From improved operator comfort and lighting to enhanced attachment coupling, the improvements make long days in the cab a little easier.”

The ViO17-1E comes with a 4,023-pound operating weight and 14.5-hp engine while the ViO25-6B features a 5,908-pound operating weight and 20.4-hp engine. The new models can achieve dig depths of 7 feet, 7 inches for the ViO17-1E and 10 feet for the ViO25-6B.

Zero tail swing technology comes with the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B. According to the company, this means no part of the cab or canopy extends beyond the track.

As an added benefit, the ViO17-1E has a unique, retractable undercarriage that allows operators to hydraulically extend and retract the track width.

Standard PTO quick-connect fittings allow for easier hookup or switching between attachments and come in both new models. Additionally, Yanmar upgraded the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B to a four-point tie system for easier loading and unloading as well as reliable stability during transport.

The ViO25-6B also includes ECO Mode, auto-decel mode and auto-shift 2-speed travel as standard features. ECO Mode reduces engine speed and power draw when not needed. The mini excavator’s auto shift design shifts the machines between low and high range automatically.

Yanmar said it will showcase the ViO17-1E at the Equip Exposition Oct. 18-21, in Louisville, Ky. The compact equipment manufacturer will share booth 1142 with ASV Holdings. The brands will also exhibit in demo area booth 7766D.