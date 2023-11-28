New online course from PERC to offer education on propane heaters for pools

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) now offers a new free course for contractors looking to expand their business offerings to include pools, spas and hot tubs. The continuing education course, “Propane Heaters for Pools and Spas” will help professionals learn how to utilize propane heaters to meet the demands of their customers by exploring their application in both residential and commercial pools and spas.

The course also examines the pros and cons of various energy sources used for pool and spa heating.

“This is a great opportunity for builders to learn about the benefits of propane heaters,” said Bryan Cordill, PERC’s director of residential business development. “Until a few years ago, heating a swimming pool in much of the United States took a long time and cost a lot of money. But now there are options for high-performing heaters. These technologies can help customers save time, swim later in the season and do it all for less money.”

In addition to sharing information about the benefits of propane, the course covers other design and specification considerations for heating pools and spas, including heater size, emissions and heat exchanger types.

“The free course is an ideal way to get up to speed if you’re like the many other building pros receiving increased queries about backyard pools from your clients.” Cordill said. “By taking this course, you can establish yourself as an expert in the various pool-heating options available and build credibility with existing and prospective customers.”

The program is an introductory level, with no prerequisites required. To receive the AIA 1 LU course credits, contractors must complete coursework by Nov. 17, 2024.