New property measurement and estimation software platform, SatQuote, launches

SatQuote, a new map-based property intelligence, measurement and estimation software platform, recently launched. The software enables landscapers and lawn care operators to manage all aspects of measuring, designing and quoting jobs.

“Outdoor service providers will be able to save money and deliver bids faster by utilizing SatQuote’s full suite of tools on laptops, tablets and mobile devices,” said SatQuote Founder and CTO Drew Wagner. “Understanding the details, layout and measurements of potential work before wasting time and money driving to the site will save business owners and salespeople significant time and allow them to focus on the highest profit jobs.”

According to the company, its SatMeasure technology streamlines the process of managing leads, accurately measuring, creating designs, estimating labor and materials and creating high-quality quotes. For enterprise users, SatQuote has an API for integrating into existing systems to help larger firms build a seamless estimation workflow.

SatQuote says annual plans range from $150-$600 and include a 14-day free trial.