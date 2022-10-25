New robotic mower from Kress features centimeter-level positioning accuracy

The Kress KR233 commercial robotic mower navigates your cutting area with centimeter-level accuracy. According to the company, Kress’s proprietary RTKn network delivers correction data to each robot mower without the need for any global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver on the lawn. Operated by mowing action plan technology, the mower works in parallel lines and manicures lawns up to 4½ acres large (3 acres recommended).

The mower features a double-layer blade system that reduces the load to effectively cut dense grass and produce fine clippings. Additionally, the dual disc blade system features a large cutting capacity (13.7 inches) to cover large areas in fewer passes.

KR233 specifications include: