New robotic mower from Kress features centimeter-level positioning accuracy

October 25, 2022 -  By
The mowers feature collaborative technology allowing multiple mowers can work together to reduce overall mowing time in extremely large areas. (Photo: Kress)

The Kress KR233 commercial robotic mower navigates your cutting area with centimeter-level accuracy. According to the company, Kress’s proprietary RTKn network delivers correction data to each robot mower without the need for any global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver on the lawn. Operated by mowing action plan technology, the mower works in parallel lines and manicures lawns up to 4½ acres large (3 acres recommended).

The mower features a double-layer blade system that reduces the load to effectively cut dense grass and produce fine clippings. Additionally, the dual disc blade system features a large cutting capacity (13.7 inches) to cover large areas in fewer passes.

KR233 specifications include:

  • Cutting width: 13.8 inches
  • Cutting height: 1.18-3.54 inches
  • Battery capacity: 20V Max/10.0 Ah li-ion
  • Average running time: 80 minutes
  • Charging time:84 minutes
  • Mowing speed: 2 ft/s
  • Blade motor: Brushless
  • Max. incline: 40 perfect, 20 degrees
  • Dimensions: 30.5-by-22.2-by-11.8 inches
  • Weight – 44.8 lbs.

