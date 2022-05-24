New robotic mower from Toro set for 2023 spring release

Toro’s new robotic mower offers easy-to-deploy technology and new features and will be available to consumers in spring 2023.

“Our commitment to alternative power, smart connected and autonomous technologies will enable people to create an amazing space for their families and do more of what they love for generations to come,” said Greg Janey, vice president of the residential and landscape contractor business and center for technology, research and innovation (CTRI) at Toro.

Toro said its new robotic mower is the industry’s first vision-based localization system and offers wire-free navigation. The vision system uses multiple cameras to map and localize in the yard, enabling the mower to navigate tight spaces and move around structures such as trees and landscaping. It is also capable of crossing surfaces, such as driveways and sidewalks, to maintain all areas of the property.

Another feature is a smartphone app that allows users to customize their mowing schedule. The app can also recommend an ideal mowing schedule based on weather forecasts and patterns. In addition, the mower has third-party safety certification, theft-proof features, slope-friendly cutting abilities and quiet functionality.

The new robotic mower offers efficiency through its patented Smart Zones mowing system that can be controlled through custom settings in the app. Through this system, the mower will automatically keep the lawn at a consistent, owner-selected height by cutting the smallest amount of grass each day.

Pre-orders for the new autonomous mower, available in red or charcoal gray, begin in fall of 2022.