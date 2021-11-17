New technology from Diamond Mowers allows for quick equipment diagnostics

Industrial mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets manufacturer Diamond Mowers has introduced a new IBC (Integrated Boom Control) Smart Screen that aids in quickly diagnosing issues to dramatically reduce the time to resolution.

“Few things are more painful to a land maintenance fleet manager than lost productivity due to equipment downtime,” said Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers. “This new technology provides unprecedented ease-of-access to equipment status and diagnostic feedback, enabling operators and technicians to quickly pinpoint and address issues to keep machines in action.”

The smart screen is designed to work exclusively with the Diamond Mowers’ Integrated Boom Control System, It can attach to any IBC-equipped machine to track and report real-time data, including motor hours, hydraulic fluid temperature, solenoid amperage, joystick position sensing, controller status and more. The interface gives operators and technicians visibility to the communication that occurs between the system’s joystick, controller and valve.

“In addition to operational data, the IBC Smart Screen affords operators the ability to adjust the boom speed and joystick sensitivity with just a touch of a finger,” Stachel said. “Whether maneuvering around culverts, telephone poles or guardrails, users can easily configure the boom speed and place the cutter head exactly where they want it every time.”

Diamond Mowers’ exclusive IBC system gives equipment operators single-hand control and a customizable armrest with built-in joystick that replaces the OEM unit integrates seamlessly with the existing tractor seat. The fully adjustable armrest pivots side to side and back and forth, is height adjustable and features a wrist adjustment to deliver ergonomic comfort for each operator. The IBC joystick puts all of the controls at the user’s fingertips and features an emergency stop button for enhanced safety. The armrest unit also shifts easily to allow access to floor-mounted controls, if needed.

“The IBC Smart Screen is the perfect complement to our Integrated Boom Control and sets the system apart in the industry,” Stachel said. “Together, these exclusive Diamond Mowers’ offerings enhance operator control, comfort and safety to ensure maximum productivity.”