New technology from Sabanto brings autonomous operation to existing tractors

Sabanto unveils a new technology, Steward, that can transform existing tractors to work autonomously.

Users can create, manage and monitor field operations in real time via Steward’s vehicle mission control (vMC) on their phone or tablet app.

The onboard vehicle path-finding module (vPFM) connects to a tractor’s steering, power and hydraulic systems and works together with the vehicle operating system (vOS), converting mission control instructions into field operations.

Cellular connectivity, GNSS receivers, LIDAR sensors and intelligent video cameras connect with Steward’s vPFM, to send and receive navigational, performance and video data so users can monitor operations, while object detection systems ensure safety.

Sabanto Steward is now available via select dealers across North America.