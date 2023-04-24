New turf biostimulant from DPH Biologicals accelerates root development

DPH Biologicals recently released a biostimulant, RootXCell. The company says the biostimulant is powered by Indole-3-butyric acid (IBA), a naturally occurring plant hormone that accelerates root development and nutrient absorption.

“With RootXCell, turf and ornamental professionals have at hand a powerful new tool to combat the increasing climate impacts on turf by growing stronger, better-established plants,” Roberto Werneck, senior vice president of turf and ornamentals at DPH Biologicals, said. “By adding biology to a familiar face like IBA, DPH Biologicals continues to demonstrate our understanding of the solutions most attractive to turf and ornamental professionals around the world.”

According to the company, RootXCel, when applied at the soil level or root zone, increases root mass up to 30 percent in most plant species. It also helps plants survive weather extremes, decreasing mortality rates during drought by 60 percent. In addition, RootXCell helps plants capture increased nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium levels.

In addition to IBA, the product’s formulation includes the following: