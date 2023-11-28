New turf tire from OTR optimizes performance in various conditions

OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR) introduces the TR-34 tire for tractors and ride-on mowers. The new tire offers users strong performance on grass, mud and loose soil, while reducing the risk of turf damage and soil compaction.

The TR-34 tire features an innovative non-directional design that optimizes tread wear, ride comfort and traction in both directions. The tread pattern is a hybrid between turf and industrial styles.

The tread-to-void ratio on the TR-34 tire ensures even pressure distribution throughout the contact patch, which reduces the risk of turf damage and soil compaction, according to the company. The Siped R1-style shoulder lugs enhance traction in mud and loose soil. Also, strategically placed mud breakers and rock ejectors provide efficient clean-out.

“The TR-34 was developed with end customers and turf equipment manufacturers in mind. It features a unique non-directional tread design, so there are no left or right tires for easy installation,” said Brian Walter, vice president of OEM Sales. “It also delivers more function vis-à-vis its hybrid R3/R4 tread, with aggressive styling that our research confirms will enhance the appeal of the machine itself.”

Four tire sizes are available: 16 X 7.50-8; 18 X 8.50-10; 24 X 12.00-12; and 26 X 12.00-12.