New Tweel from Michelin offers pros a higher load capacity

Michelin introduced a new 26X11N14 Tweel UTV tire, which can be used in landscaping, construction and rental fleets and is designed to carry heavier loads, according to the company.

The new tweel is 2.8 inches wider and has an increased carrying capacity of 608 pounds, which Michelin said is 85 percent more than the 26X9N14 current model.

“This new line of Tweels expands our coverage even more for the construction, landscaping and rental fleet markets,” said Tony Marconi, business director of Michelin Tweel technologies. “We know this latest offering will continue to help our customers become even more productive and manage their operating costs with even more efficiency.”

The new wide-based rear fitment model is offered in five different bolt patterns to allow fitting for a wide variety of UTVs. It also boasts additional load capacity from the current 26X9N14 model up from 715 pounds per tire to 1,323 pounds per tire with a speed rating compatible with the current 26X9N14 model of 62 mph.

“This new size is needed for many current UTVs in service today,” said Marconi. “This gives us more side-by-side market coverage and can carry the heavy loads to do the type of work they are intended to do.”