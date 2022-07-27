New webinar from FMC to focus on turfgrass disease management

FMC Corp. will host a free one-hour webinar on strategies for identifying turfgrass diseases. Ken Hutto, Ph.D., product development manager of herbicides and fungicides for FMC, will present this webinar. Lawn care professionals can earn free CEU credits in select states.

The webinar will cover basic information about turfgrass disease management specific to lawn care, including basic identification strategies, environmental conditions favoring disease development, cultural management and chemical control strategies. To attend and get CEUs, individuals must join FMC’s True Champions program which allows pros to receive exclusive business-building solutions and rewards on FMC products.

Hutto received a bachelor’s of science degree in microbiology from Auburn University and master’s of science and a doctorate degree in weed science specializing in turfgrass weed management from Mississippi State University.

“Ken Hutto is a seasoned expert who will provide tremendous insight for professionals seeking to learn more about turfgrass disease,” says Mike Sisti, North American marketing manager at FMC.

The “Turfgrass Disease Management” webinar will be held on Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m EDT. To register, visit the True Champions website.