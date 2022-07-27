Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


New webinar from FMC to focus on turfgrass disease management

July 27, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

FMC Corp. will host a free one-hour webinar on strategies for identifying turfgrass diseases. Ken Hutto, Ph.D., product development manager of herbicides and fungicides for FMC, will present this webinar. Lawn care professionals can earn free CEU credits in select states.

The webinar will cover basic information about turfgrass disease management specific to lawn care, including basic identification strategies, environmental conditions favoring disease development, cultural management and chemical control strategies. To attend and get CEUs, individuals must join FMC’s True Champions program which allows pros to receive exclusive business-building solutions and rewards on FMC products.

Hutto received a bachelor’s of science degree in microbiology from Auburn University and master’s of science and a doctorate degree in weed science specializing in turfgrass weed management from Mississippi State University.

“Ken Hutto is a seasoned expert who will provide tremendous insight for professionals seeking to learn more about turfgrass disease,” says Mike Sisti, North American marketing manager at FMC.

The “Turfgrass Disease Management” webinar will be held on Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m EDT.  To register, visit the True Champions website.

Related Articles

FMC: Expand Recurring Revenue Services With One Product.
Jeffrey Scott’s new free webinar series takes on how to navigate the uncertain economy
FMC to host free webinar on pesticide labels
How you can get a leg up on brown and large patch
This article is tagged with , , , , , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News, Turf+Ornamental Care

Post a Comment