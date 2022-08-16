New webinar from Jeffrey Scott highlights how to retire in place

For his latest quarterly webinar, LM columnist Jeffrey Scott will take a deep dive on the topic of “Retiring in Place: Setting up your business to run itself.”

It will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, with registration available here. The educational programming will run for 45 minutes, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session and 30 minutes breakout networking.

Attendees will learn to implement the following: