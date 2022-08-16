Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


New webinar from Jeffrey Scott highlights how to retire in place

August 16, 2022 -  By
For his latest quarterly webinar, LM columnist Jeffrey Scott will take a deep dive on the topic of “Retiring in Place: Setting up your business to run itself.”

It will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, with registration available here. The educational programming will run for 45 minutes, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session and 30 minutes breakout networking.

Attendees will learn to implement the following:

  • Strengthening cultural foundation to underpin all employee decisions.
  • Building a moat around your company so it will be more easily defensible.
  • Simplifying and standardizing services so others can manage, sell and produce them.
  • Developing a leadership structure to confidently run your business.
  • Producing more consistent results with a “systems” process and culture.
  • Ensuring your company builds a habit of measuring wins and making money.

