New webinar from Jeffrey Scott highlights how to retire in place
For his latest quarterly webinar, LM columnist Jeffrey Scott will take a deep dive on the topic of “Retiring in Place: Setting up your business to run itself.”
It will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, with registration available here. The educational programming will run for 45 minutes, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session and 30 minutes breakout networking.
Attendees will learn to implement the following:
- Strengthening cultural foundation to underpin all employee decisions.
- Building a moat around your company so it will be more easily defensible.
- Simplifying and standardizing services so others can manage, sell and produce them.
- Developing a leadership structure to confidently run your business.
- Producing more consistent results with a “systems” process and culture.
- Ensuring your company builds a habit of measuring wins and making money.