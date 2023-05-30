New York State Attorney General sues lawn care company over incomplete work

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is suing a local snow plowing and lawn care company. According to WIVB News 4, the company allegedly took money from consumers without completing the work it said it would do.

State prosecutors said Buffalo Lawn and Snow and owner Glenn Ingersoll engaged in deceptive, fraudulent and illegal business practices. According to the lawsuit filed in state court, the company was originally called Ingersoll Lawn Care and Snowplowing and located in Depew, N.Y. In recent years, it changed names to Buffalo Lawn and Snow and set up operations in North Tonawanda, N.Y.

“There are 10 unanswered complaints in our system and we published those for a reason so other people can see that and see that information before they decide to hire a particular company,” said Kat Schmieder, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau told WIVB.

The lawsuit filed against the company says the Attorney General’s Office issued a subpoena to Buffalo Lawn and Snow, to seek more information about the company’s practices. The Attorney General’s Office asked for a judge to force Buffalo Lawn and Snow and Ingersoll Lawn Care to do a full report on all consumers who did not receive services but the company didn’t respond to the subpoena.The Attorney General’s Office told WIVB it seeks restitution for consumers.