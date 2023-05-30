Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


New York State Attorney General sues lawn care company over incomplete work

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is suing a local snow plowing and lawn care company. According to WIVB News 4, the company allegedly took money from consumers without completing the work it said it would do.

State prosecutors said Buffalo Lawn and Snow and owner Glenn Ingersoll engaged in deceptive, fraudulent and illegal business practices. According to the lawsuit filed in state court, the company was originally called Ingersoll Lawn Care and Snowplowing and located in Depew, N.Y. In recent years, it changed names to Buffalo Lawn and Snow and set up operations in North Tonawanda, N.Y.

