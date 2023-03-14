Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Next Day Sod gives away $10K in pallet of sod

March 14, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Next Day Sod said it will place a golden ticket worth $10,000 in a pallet of sod for orders placed this week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Those who place orders by 9 a.m. EST at NextDaySod.com can request free next-day delivery for a chance to win the golden ticket.

Whoever gets the pallet of sod (with the winning ticket) will have until 11:59 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day to redeem for $10,000,” said Mike Haynes, founder and president of Next Day Sod.

Related Articles

Select the right cultivar to set up a successful lawn installation
New webinar from FMC to focus on turfgrass disease management
Researchers studying water conservation using artificial intelligence
FMC to give away Ford F-150 at LM Growth Summit
This article is tagged with , and posted in Today's Green Industry News, Turf+Ornamental Care

Post a Comment