Next Day Sod gives away $10K in pallet of sod

Next Day Sod said it will place a golden ticket worth $10,000 in a pallet of sod for orders placed this week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Those who place orders by 9 a.m. EST at NextDaySod.com can request free next-day delivery for a chance to win the golden ticket.

“Whoever gets the pallet of sod (with the winning ticket) will have until 11:59 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day to redeem for $10,000,” said Mike Haynes, founder and president of Next Day Sod.