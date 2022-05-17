Next Target Specialty Products webinar tackles supply and pricing management

Target Specialty Products announced the next installation of its Turf Fuel Master Class Series. The webinar, “Managing the Global Supply and Pricing Challenges with Efficiency Technology,” is Thursday, May 19 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. EST.

In this webinar, experts from Target Specialty Products and supply partners will discuss the myriad of supply challenges facing the turf and ornamental industries. The panel will speculate on concerns over the next six months and share strategies to make the most out of fertilizer and chemical applications.

The webinar panelists include:

Brian Scott, manufacturing consultant for Turf Fuel

David Etzler, branded product manager for Nufarm

Casey O’Connor, product strategy manager for Target Specialty Products

Mark Jull, proprietary products manager for Target Specialty Products

“Every day, we are fielding questions from our customers and our sales representatives about supply and pricing concerns,” Mark Jull, proprietary products manager for Target Specialty Products, said. “This panel discussion will provide some insight to the background of what is happening and a glimpse into what to expect moving forward. We will also share some thoughts on how to create efficiency with your fertilizer and chemical applications.”