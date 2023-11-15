Next Turf Fuel Master Class from Target Specialty Products talks about wetting agents, moisture management

Target Specialty Products said its next business growth webinar series, Turf Fuel Master Class XXII will be held on Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Mike Richardson, Ph.D., professor of horticulture at the University of Arkansas will lead a Q&A on optimized moisture management, lawn disease suppression and wetting agents.

In this presentation, Richardson will delve into the world of wetting agents, lawn disease suppression (LDS) and the importance of optimized moisture management in various applications. Richardson will shed light on the intricacies of these topics and their significance in fields such as agriculture, horticulture, sports turf management and more.

Richardson’s research focuses on the management of warm- and cool-season turfgrass systems. He also studied enhancing biodiversity in turfgrass systems and restoring native grassland habitat in the prairie regions of Arkansas. He is a fellow of the Crop Science Society of America and the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America recognized him with Fred V. Grau Turfgrass Science Award.

Visit here to learn more and register.