North American Tree Service joins Davey Tree

The Davey Tree Expert Co. acquired of certain assets of North American Tree Service, of Loganville, Ga. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990 by Jim and Carol Watson, the family-owned North American Tree Service (NATS) has provided full-service tree care to Atlanta-area clients for 30 years.

“We are happy to welcome Jim and the rest of the talented NATS team members into the Davey family and look forward to seeing their growth with us,” said Keith Francies, operations manager, Southeast Residential/Commercial services. “Like Davey, NATS focuses on safety and excellent client experience, and NATS clients will continue to see the excellent tree and plant health care services they’ve come to expect. Additionally, NATS employees will benefit from Davey’s extensive training and educational resources, as well as our employee ownership opportunities.”

NATS firm offers pruning and removal services, fertilization, cabling and bracing and plant health care services, and the company owns equipment such as large grinders for wood waste recycling and upcycling.

NATS has 28 employees, all of whom will stay on as Davey employees. Jim Watson will serve as district manager of the new office, which will operate as North American Tree Service, a Davey company.

“Our passion and success in the tree care industry has afforded us a life full of achievement built on good relationships with the people we work with and beside every day,” Watson said. “It is a humbling and exciting experience to join forces with Davey, an industry leader in the arboriculture industry, and become part of the Davey family. It is important to us to provide our employees a safe, stable environment to grow. And now, our Atlanta-area clients will benefit from more comprehensive service offerings under the Davey brand, including access to information from the Davey Institute.”