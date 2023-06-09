Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Nufarm: Celero® Herbicide, Q-Ball™ Herbicide, and Quincept® Herbicide

June 9, 2023 -  By
Photo: Nufarm

For Summer weed control, Nufarm has you covered. With a simple one-use rate, Q-Ball quickly eliminates crabgrass escapes and more. Quincept offers the perfect balance of power and performance to control both grass and broadleaf weeds. Plus, say goodbye to sedge with Celero, which delivers superior knockdown of yellow and purple nutsedge.

Visit the Nufarm website for more herbicide solutions that bring you unique modes of action to support resistance management and deliver results that help keep lawns clean and customers happy.

 

