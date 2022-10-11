Nufarm continues sponsorship of Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops

Nufarm continues its sponsorship of Project EverGreen‘s GreenCare for Troops program. The program, which is celebrating its 16th year in 2022, provides complimentary lawn care and landscape maintenance services to military families with active duty deployed service members.

Nufarm will contribute $75,000 to the initiative. GreenCare for Troops, along with the GreenCare for Communities initiative supports healthy green spaces in neighborhoods and cities.

In 2022, GreenCare for Troops has added more than 100 new volunteers and 500 military families to the initiative: maintaining a volunteer-to-family match rate above 70 percent. Along with its sister program, SnowCare for Troops, GreenCare for Troops volunteers deliver lawn care and landscape services valued at $2.5 million annually to military families across the U.S.

“Nufarm is proud to again be the title sponsor GreenCare for Troops. We all know men and women who gave their time, their strength, and in some cases their lives for this nation we call home,” said Blaine Pinkerton, Nufarm Americas vice president of ornamental. “It’s an honor to serve those serving our country, and through this program, we can show our thanks to them.”

Since the program’s inception in 2006, GreenCare for Troops initiative has seen more than 11,000 military families, and more than 6,000 green industry professionals register to receive or provide these much-needed services.

“Nufarm’s incredible ongoing support to this invaluable program is making a significant difference in the lives of military families and contractor volunteers across the country,” said Cindy Code, Project EverGreen executive director. “This ardent support has helped GreenCare for Troops build upon its success and, ultimately, bring safe and healthy yards and landscapes to families in need of relief and peace in a green setting.”

In addition to Nufarm as the Title Sponsor, Platinum Partners include Toro, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Heritage Landscape Supply Group and Boss Snowplow. Gold and Silver Partners include Amguard Environmental Technologies and Arborjet/Ecologel. Affiliate Partners include the Connecticut Grounds Keepers Association and the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association. The program is endorsed by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.