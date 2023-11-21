Nufarm: EDGE Rewards

Nufarm EDGE Rewards makes saving on landscape solutions as EZ as it gets. Running from September 1 through December 8, 2023, this early order program gives turf and ornamental professionals savings on popular plant growth regulator, herbicide, fungicide and insecticide brands for the upcoming season. These include Tourney® EZ fungicide in a new, easy liquid formulation and SureGuard® Xtra herbicide.

For program details, a complete list of eligible products and to get registered, visit nufarmrewards.com.