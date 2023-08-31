Nufarm launches Edge Rewards early order program to help LCOs save

Nufarm launches its Nufarm Edge Rewards early order program, which offers savings across the company’s lineup of turf solutions, including the new Anuew EZ Plant Growth Regulator. The program includes product savings, new volume bonuses and solutions bundles.

Lawn care operators and greenhouse and nursery growers can choose from individual product savings when participating in Nufarm Edge Rewards by purchasing two or more products with a $2,500 minimum during one of two order periods:

Extended Period 1 starts early and provides the maximum savings: Sept. 1 – Oct. 31.

Period 2 extends rebate savings: Nov. 1 – Dec. 8.

“We are excited about the value we have created for our customers in the Nufarm Edge Rewards program,” said Blaine Pinkerton, vice president of turf and ornamental sales at Nufarm. “Distributors and end users alike will find both flexibility and profitability at the center of choosing Nufarm solutions for the year ahead – and benefit from the simplicity we have built into the program.”

Nufarm added three new liquid products to the program, including Anuew EZ for turfgrass regulation, Tourney EZ Fungicide for turf, ornamental and greenhouse and SureGuard Xtra Herbicide for nursery and landscape. The EOP features EZ Solution Savings, offers product pairings, as well as solution bundles spanning weed, insect, disease and plant growth regulator solutions.

Additionally, Volume Bonus Rewards include:

Anuew

Anuew EZ

Tourney EZ

SureGuard Xtra

Traction

Pinpoint

Millennium Ultra 2

Sure Power

Cool Power

Horsepower

4-Speed XT

Aloft

Escalade 2

Spirato GHN brands

For a complete list of Nufarm products that are part of the early order program and to participate in the Nufarm Edge Rewards Program, visit here and submit the registration form by Dec. 8.