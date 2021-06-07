Nufarm kicks off its summer ornamental rebate program

Nufarm launched its 2021 Summer Ornamental Program, an opportunity for turf and ornamental professionals to save on in-season solutions, including Engulf GHN Greenhouse and Ornamental Miticide.

Qualifying orders will receive distributor rebate credits on Nufarm solutions purchased from June 1 to July 16.

Included in the program is Nufarm’s newest mite rotation solution, featuring TetraSan Miticide, Minx 2 Miticide/Insecticide and Engulf GHN Greenhouse and Ornamental Miticide. Engulf GHN can be used in conjunction with most biological control organisms available for mite control and controls mites in all life stages. Engulf GHN will be available for purchase starting in June.

The program also includes solutions like 3336 EG Fungicide, Spirato Fungicide, Safari Insecticide, TriStar 8.5 SL Insecticide and many others.

“Nufarm’s high-performing insect and disease control solutions continue to expand,” said Dave Biegacki, Nufarm customer and brand marketing manager of T&O. “The control gained through the rotation of our new mite trio can bring more assurance to growers, so we encourage them to take advantage of the Summer Ornamental Program.”

To register, visit here and submit the registration form. Previous registrants are automatically registered and do not need to register again.