Nufarm launches liquid form of Tourney EZ

Nufarm adds a new liquid formulation of its Tourney EZ Fungicide.

“Our partners and applicators communicated this was a need, and we delivered,” said Blaine Pinkerton, vice president, turf and ornamental sales in the U.S. for Nufarm.

According to the company, the new liquid broad-spectrum DMI fungicide lasts up to 28 days for effective preventative applications on more than 16 turf and ornamental diseases − including turf diseases such as dollar spot, brown patch and fairy ring and ornamental diseases such as apple scab, anthracnose, leaf spot, powdery mildew and conifer blight.

The new Tourney EZ Fungicide can be used by lawn care companies on commercial and residential landscapes and for sod farms, greenhouses, nurseries and tree and arbor care companies for use on ornamentals and non-bearing trees.

Nufarm said the liquid formulation will have the same low use rate as the water-dispersible granule for both foliar and drench applications.