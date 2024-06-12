Nufarm launches SureGuard EZ herbicide

Nufarm launched SureGuard EZ Herbicide, the next-generation formulation of SureGuard that offers easier mixing and handling with the same residual control of grass and broadleaf weeds.

SureGuard EZ offers lawn care and landscape professionals and nursery managers pre-emerge and post-emerge takedown of weeds up to 2 inches in height, with long-lasting residual control. SureGuard EZ is ideal on bare ground, cracks and crevices, hardscape areas, landscape beds and around established woody landscape ornamentals.

SureGuard EZ’s improved mixing and handling provides no staining, odor or volatility concerns, reduced foaming and surface adherence, and pairs well with non-selective herbicides such as glyphosate and glufosinate products.

“SureGuard EZ’s easier mixing and handling formulation combined with its compatibility with glyphosate and glufosinate products provides applicators even greater flexibility and options incorporating it into their spray program,” said Jamie Heydinger, Nufarm’s lawn and landscape segment lead. “These enhancements contribute to improved outcomes and results for landscape professionals.”

Irrigation Association supports introduction of Water Conservation Rebate Tax Parity Act

