Nufarm makes three new appointments in golf, lawncare and ornamental segments

Nufarm has made three key appointments to its business segment leadership, including the promotion of Cam Copley to golf segment lead, Heidi Warner to ornamental segment lead and Jamie Heydinger to lawn care segment lead.

“Cam, Heidi and Jamie have established themselves as leaders and trusted advisers in their respective segments through their vast expertise and dedication to customer success,” said Blaine Pinkerton, Nufarm vice president for turf and ornamental. “This reorganization will position Nufarm well for future expansion, including several upcoming new product launches across the next few years.”

Cam, Heidi and Jamie will direct the activities surrounding Nufarm’s T&O business segments and lead market specialist teams, while working closely with sales as well as marketing, portfolio and regulatory. The collaboration will maximize the opportunities of Nufarm customers to access innovative and foundational plants.