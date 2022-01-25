Nufarm partners with Lier Chemical to secure glufosinate supply

Nufarm Americas has made an arrangement with Lier Chemical Company to supply glufosinate serving the turf and ornamental market.

Glufosinate is found in products such as Nufarm’s Cheetah Pro Herbicide. Nufarm said this partnership is to help the company keep up with demand as broadleaf and grass weed species gain resistance to multiple herbicide classes.

“This is a logical supply alliance that’s very committed to supplying the needs of customers and the green spaces they nurture and protect from harmful pests every day,” said Brendan Deck, Nufarm North America regional general manager. “I look forward to helping Lier Chemical extend its glufosinate reach as we gain supply continuity and peace of mind for our Cheetah Pro customers.”

Lier Chemical, a global glufosinate producer, plans to supply the needs of Nufarm’s turf and ornamental markets.

“Lier and Nufarm have worked together since 2003 starting from picloram to a wide series of products. Both companies are committed to a long-term partnership, which will eventually benefit our long-term customers,” said Yingsui Yin, Lier chairman of the board. “Glufosinate was the first new project since I became the general manager of Lier in 2012, and Nufarm was the first customer of our glufosinate. I am very glad to see that Nufarm and Lier are extending the cooperation to the T&O market now.”

Nufarm received the first glufosinate shipment under this new alliance in late 2021 and plans receipt of monthly shipments thereafter to supply the needs of the market.