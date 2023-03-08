Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Nufarm: SureGuard® SC Herbicide

Photo: Nufarm

Control the Cost of Callbacks with SureGuard® SC, a powerful pre-emergent herbicide delivering residual control of grass and broadleaf weeds – 8 months or more – saving time and costs associated with re-application. For powerful post-emerge knockdown with lasting residual control, SureGuard SC takes down post-emerge weeds up to 2” in height and is compatible with non-selective herbicides like glyphosate and glufosinate (Cheetah® Pro).

SureGuard SC is easy to mix, apply and clean with no staining, no odor, or volatility concerns.

