Nufarm: The Warm-Season Weed Champ

|
Photo: Nufarm
Photo: Nufarm
Photo: Nufarm
Photo: Nufarm

Now entering the ring: Southpaw Herbicide from Nufarm. Defeat weeds, counter callbacks and take on warm-season turf challenges with multiple modes of action.

Southpaw Herbicide provides broad-spectrum control of sedge, broadleaf and kyllinga weeds in warm-season turf. Whether it’s Bermudagrass, zoysiagrass, centipedegrass or St. Augustinegrass, keep weeds off your turf with Southpaw and get the job done right the first time. With no signal word and a wide treatment window, save time and labor with Southpaw.

(Photo: iStock.com/THEPALMER)
Scott’s Thoughts: Climbing out of the deep end

