Ohio landscape business owner could face jail time for violating court order

August 30, 2023 -  By
WLWT reports Ohio Attorney General David Yost wants a judge to hold Doug Evans, owner of Evans Landscape in contempt of court for failing to comply with a court-ordered plan to remove illegally discarded waste and debris.

Yost wants a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge to impose the most stringent penalties possible, including a 30-day jail term and additional fines.

The court ordered Evans to pay $550,000 and clean up the solid waste, construction and demolition debris at three separate properties.

Yost said in a statement that Evans started cleanup of one site but has since ceased.

WLWT said Hamilton County issued a violation notice on Aug. 17, warning Evans of further action from the state if cleanup did not resume.

Yost said he filed contempt charges to ensure the cleanup remains on schedule.

