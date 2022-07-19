Oldcastle APG acquires Barrette Outdoor Living

Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, acquired Barrette Outdoor Living, a manufacturer of fencing, railing, outdoor accents and related products in North America. The acquisition expands Oldcastle APG’s ability to offer retailers, dealers, contractors and consumers a more diverse suite of outdoor solutions.

Founded in 1975, Barrette Outdoor Living operates 10 manufacturing facilities and four distribution sites across the U.S. and Canada. With its assorted range of offerings and established leadership in the outdoor living space, Oldcastle APG said the acquisition of Barrette expands its opportunities for customers to access end-to-end architectural solutions.

“We are excited to see how the integration of our operations and product offerings, which are often installed alongside each other, will solidify APG’s position as the leading provider of building products for the complete outdoor living experience,” said Tim Ortman, president of Oldcastle APG.

Oldcastle APG said Barrette’s extensive variety of features, such as decorative fencing, screens and railing, complement its product lines which include Belgard hardscapes, Sakrete packaged products, Techniseal polymeric sand and PebbleTec pool finishes.

“We are thrilled to join the Oldcastle APG family, whose commitment to delivering high-quality products to customers aligns with ours,” said Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette Outdoor Living. “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved thus far, and I believe Oldcastle APG will continue to grow our business from here.”